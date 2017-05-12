Monster!

Via College Fix:

A Bethel University student recently issued an apology for wearing a Chicago Blackhawks sweatshirt to class after he was told the clothing was “offensive and hurtful.”

The controversy unfolded at the small, Minnesota-based Christian college in a class called “Social Perspectives, Human Worth and Social Action,” which delves into themes of culture, power and oppression in America, according to its online description.

Student Cody Albrecht, who is from Chicago, came to the class wearing his home team’s apparel in mid-April, then offered to turn it inside out “after becoming aware of the unease in his classroom because of his sweatshirt,” the Clarion student news outlet reports.

