North Korea’s cyber warfare division continues to advance while our own barely existed under Obama.

Via LA Times:

Cybersecurity researchers said Monday that the massive “WannaCry” virus that has infected computers around the globe was developed using some of the same code used in the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures, raising the possibility that the hackers may have a connection to North Korea.

Investigators said they had detected code similar to that used by a shadowy cybercrime network implicated in the Sony attack, the Lazarus Group, though they stressed that more investigation was necessary.

“We believe this might hold the key to solve some of the mysteries around this attack,” the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs said in an analysis of a few lines of duplicated code found in an earlier version of the WannaCry virus, which was first noticed by a Google security researcher.

An international manhunt was underway as private-sector researchers and government investigators alike tried to stamp out new versions of WannaCry while scouring for clues pointing to the authors of the original virus, who are “potentially criminals or foreign nation-states,” said Tom Bossert, President Trump’s homeland security advisor.

