Sorry, not a good career trade, no matter who may push it. Federal judge nice and secure position for life vs. 10 year term in a cauldron position. Not a move up either.

Washington (CNN)Judge Merrick Garland is not interested in leaving the judiciary amid speculation he could be a candidate to replace James Comey as FBI director, a source close to Garland told CNN Tuesday.

Garland, who is the chief judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, has been floated by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers as a candidate to replace Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump last week.

The source told CNN that the judge “loves his job and has no interest in leaving the judiciary.” The source would not comment on whether Garland had been approached about becoming FBI director.

Garland was nominated by President Barack Obama last year for a seat on the Supreme Court to replace late Justice Antonin Scalia, but Republicans refused to consider his nomination, citing the 2016 election. Neil Gorsuch eventually was confirmed as Scalia’s replacement.

