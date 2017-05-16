Left is getting more and more crazy as Democrats whip them up.

Via Free Beacon:

The FBI has arrested an Arizona man on suspicion of threatening to shoot Rep. Martha McSally (R., Ariz.) for her congressional votes in support of President Trump.

Tuscon Unified School District employee Steve Martan, 58, was arrested for allegedly threatening to assault and murder McSally in three different, expletive-filled messages left on her congressional office voicemail on May 2 and May 10, the Arizona Daily Star reported Monday.

A criminal complaint for the case was filed in U.S. District Court in Tucson on May 12 and detailed the content of each voicemail.

Keep reading…