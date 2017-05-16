Seth Rich family spokesperson: "no evidence," "no emails" suggesting Wikileaks links. Comes day after story claiming family PI found links pic.twitter.com/vmp2oQpcG2 — Alex Campbell (@alexcampbell) May 16, 2017

The Rich family spokesman, Brad Bauman, released the above statement that says the family does not believe there was any connection, that Rod Wheeler had been hired on their behalf by a third party, that he was not authorized to comment to media.

Bauman is a Democratic crisis communications specialist and tormer Executive Director of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, according to his Linked In page.



According to Fox News, the D.C. police have so far refused to comment on the allegations.

