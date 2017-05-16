More reason to stop them…

Via Daily Caller:

The WannaCry ransomware attack that wreaked havoc on computer systems around the world over the past few days may be the handiwork of North Korea, some early clues suggest.

Google security researcher Neel Mehta sent out a tweet Monday linking two samples of malicious code: One from an early version of WannaCry and the other from the Lazarus Group, a collection of cybercriminals reportedly affiliated with North Korea.

Lazarus launched an attack on the Bangladesh central bank’s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from an IP address in North Korea, according to Kaspersky Lab. The hackers stole $81 million. Lazarus has been active for years, but it wasn’t until recently that researchers discovered a connection to North Korea. The Lazarus Group is also reportedly behind the infamous Sony hack, as well as a breach at a Polish bank.

