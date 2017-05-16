Translation: She does.

Via NTK:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stammered through an equivocation on whether she encouraged her members to publicly talk about impeaching President Trump at a CNN town hall on Monday.

Host Chris Cuomo asked Pelosi if she discouraged her members from discussing impeachment.

“It’s a reflection of what they’re hearing in their own constituencies,” Pelosi said.

The House Minority Leader then sputtered through a few sentences that did not answer the question before finally saying, “they know I don’t subscribe to that [view].”