Good job by the officer! Sounds like she’s made a positive change in her life.

Via Daily Mail:

A police officer bought groceries for a teenage mom who stole food to feed her family and now the mom has had a ‘change in heart’.

Sheena Davenport, 18, shoplifted from a Wal Mart in Dothan, Alabama, for herself, her fiance and their 17-month-old daughter almost a year ago. She was caught and had a court hearing last week.

Dothan Police Officer Katrina Culbreath was there in the courtroom with Davenport and overheard the teen mom telling another woman the circumstances that led to her stealing.

