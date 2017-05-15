Tolerant liberals. But only to those who are Democrats. Republicans can be ripped apart without compunction.

There’s really not a polite way to say this but the folks over at “Saturday Night Live” are a bunch of pompous, low-rent, intergluteal clefts.

I came to that conclusion after watching “actress” Aidy Bryant’s absurd parody of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump’s deputy press secretary.

“My father is Mike Huckabee,” Bryant’s character said. “My mother is a big Southern hamburger.”

Throughout the sketch, Ms. Bryant devoured an apple.

Ms. Sanders, the daughter of former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, was fat-shamed.

It was ugly – even by NBC’s low standards.

“You guys were mean about Huckabee Sanders,” CNN’s Chris Cuomo said. “You were fat-shaming her. You were talking about how she looks and what she wears. I thought that it was mean, not funny.”

I never thought I’d see the day when CNN defended any member of the Trump administration.

