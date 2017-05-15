Time for talk may be fast closing.

Via Free Beacon:

North Korea flight tested a new intermediate-range missile the Pentagon assesses was practice for the reentry of a nuclear warhead into the atmosphere, according to defense officials.

The missile launch was tracked from Kosong in southeastern North Korea and was identified by U.S. intelligence agencies as a KN-17, a missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead up to 3,400 miles—enough to reach Alaska and Guam. The Pacific island of Guam is a key hub for the U.S. military in the Pacific.

The missile launched around 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday and attained the unusually high altitude of around 1,200 miles to test its capability of delivering a nuclear warhead through the through the earth’s atmosphere during reentry.

“This is a key step [in nuclear missile development] and something they currently cannot do,” said a defense official familiar with intelligence reports.

