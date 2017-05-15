How about that’s just so much b.s.?

Via NY Post:

Bill Cosby said the sexual allegations launched against him could be due to racism during an interview Monday as the legendary comedian prepares for his sexual assault trial next month.

“Could be. Could be,” Cosby told Sirius XM’s Michael Smerconish, referring to new racism charges made by Cosby’s daughter, Esna.

“There are so many tentacles. So many different – ‘nefarious’ is a great word. And I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that.”

Ensa Cosby released an audio statement Monday that said “racism has played a big role” is her father’s sex scandal.

