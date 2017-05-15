They’ll say anything at this point. And this is after proof that Hillary had classified email forwarded to the laptop of a pervert who allegedly sexted underage girls.

Via The Hill:

The White House on Monday pushed back against an explosive new report that President Trump disclosed classified information in a meeting with top Russian dignitaries.

“This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced,” Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell said in a statement circulated by the White House.

“The president and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation,” added H.R. McMaster, the national security adviser, who participated in the meeting. “At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.”

