Send money and Hillary will share her winning strategy.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who struggled to provide a compelling justification for her 2016 presidential run, threw her support behind the organization “Run For Something” Monday.

Clinton’s new super PAC, Onward Together, will join up to help “Run for Something” recruit young liberals to run for public office, a press release announced.

“We are so honored and proud to have Hillary Clinton’s support,” Amanda Litman, the executive director/co-founder, said of Clinton’s involvement. “We were delighted to meet with her and share what we’re up to — her passion for supporting the next generation of leaders comes from the heart and will make a difference as we keep growing this organization to help young people take charge in their communities.”

