All is fair in love and war.

Via Daily Caller:

U.S. warplanes struck Islamic State fighters in March who thought they had reached a safe passage deal with U.S.-backed fighters in Syria, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Approximately 70 ISIS fighters had struck a deal with the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main force relied on by the U.S. to defeat ISIS. The deal entailed dropping weapons and defusing improvised explosive devices in exchange for safe passage outside of the city.

Once they left the city, the U.S. systematically targeted the fighters within their rules of engagement. “I think SDF let them have safe passage out of Tabqa, but once they continued on the battlefield, I don’t know if that’s something we’re required to honor,” Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told TheWSJ.