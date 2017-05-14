City decides it doesn’t have to comply with federal laws it doesn’t like…

Via CBS NY:

A federal immigration agent showed up at a Queens elementary school last week looking for a fourth grader, but was turned away at the door, a city spokesman said.

It happened Thursday at P.S. 58 in Maspeth Queens, the spokesman said. It was the first time such a thing happened since the city put a policy in place to turn away federal agents without warrants, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

“We’re not allowing (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents in the building, because I think parents are so afraid right now, and are worried that an agent could literally come into a building and single out their child, we want them to know that can’t happen under this policy,” de Blasio said in March.

Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña said in a statement that all students, regardless of immigration status, are welcome in New York City public schools.

Meanwhile, one woman, Rebecca, told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern she did not like the idea of ICE coming to schools.

