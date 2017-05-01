Fun fact for Gloria: Ivanka Trump is Jewish.

Via Daily Mail:

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem pulled no punches when she was asked about Ivanka Trump in a recent interview, disputing Ivanka’s claim that she is herself a feminist and comparing the First Daughter’s opinions about maternity care to Nazi policy.

Refinery29 asked the 83-year-old what she thought about criticism that Ivanka was trying to ‘co-opt feminism’, but Ms. Steinem flatly disagreed with that assessment — and Ivanka’s insistence that she is a feminist, period.

‘She hasn’t co-opted feminism. Nobody on earth thinks she’s a feminist, are you kidding me?’ said the activist, who was speaking as part of conference for Create & Cultivate NYC. […]

Speaking of the policy that Ivanka was promoting, Steinem went so far as to compare it to a policy of Nazi Germany.

‘That happens to be the same policy as every authoritarian regime on Earth that I know of, including Hitler’s Germany. I’m not saying that she knows this, but [the Nazis] were paying women to have children. By accident, perhaps, that’s her policy.’

Steinem was likely referring to the Nazi association called Lebensborn, which encouraged ‘pure blood’ women to reproduce. The program provided care for these children, essentially offering monetary help to women who birthed blonde-haired, blue-eyed offspring.