Of course it’s in Michigan…

Via Daily Caller:

Female Muslim students at Hamtramck High School, a public high school six miles north of Detroit, held their annual girls-only prom last weekend.

The yearly gala for Muslim girls — a tradition since 2012 — is called “Princess Prom,” according to MLive.

It’s intended to be a safe space for Muslim girls who must adhere to strict religious practices which include wearing hijabs in public and which prevent attending co-ed dances.

