Quite a difference from the prior administration.

Via Al.com:

The White House will be illuminated with blue lights tonight to honor law enforcement, President Trump announced Monday.

Monday is Peace Officer Memorial Day, the first major event in Police Week, which is commemorated May 14-20.

“Our liberties depend on the rule of law, and that means supporting the incredible men and women of law enforcement,” President Trump said in a proclamation signed Monday. “During Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, we honor the men and women of law enforcement who have been killed or disabled in the course of serving our communities.

