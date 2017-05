Groan…

Via LA Times:

A flash mob of about 200 demonstrators gathered Saturday morning at President Trump’s golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, where they formed the word “RESIST!” on the coastal property to protest his policies and urge the release of his tax returns.

A group calling itself “Indivisible San Pedro” corralled the crowd, which included babies as young as 1½, young children and retirees, to a public park nestled within the golf course around 9 a.m.