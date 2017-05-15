Shouldn’t promote anyone under investigation for conflict.

Via NY Post:

Former top FBI official James Kallstrom said Sunday it’s “disgraceful” that Andrew McCabe is the acting director of the agency despite his wife’s cozy relationship to Hillary Clinton operatives.

“It’s actually disgraceful,” Kallstrom, former assistant director of the FBI, told John Catsimatidis on his “Cats Roundtable” radio program. “Here’s a guy who’s still in the chain of command.”

McCabe, who took over as acting FBI director when President Trump fired James Comey last week, is married to Jill McCabe, who took $467,500 from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s political action committee during her run for Virginia state Senate.

She also received $207,788 from the Virginia Democratic Party, which is heavily influenced by Clinton loyalist McAuliffe.

