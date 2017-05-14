More like a fight to keep the Dem party relevant.

Via Breitbart:

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” discussing President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) called that investigation “a fight for the soul of our democracy.”

Cummings said, “We are going to do everything in our power, if there is a tape, to get that tape. This whole situation with regard to this conversation is very significant with regard to the investigation, with regard to Russia, to collusion and things of that nature. So we need to know and we need to know who’s telling the truth and who’s lying.”