Cultural appropriation is ridiculous – back in the 1930s Hitler made this a cornerstone of his racist intellectualism too. Hitler argued Jews and others lacked the ability to sincerely appreciate another persons culture and assimilate into it. The left has just found a new way to repaint National-Socialism as plain Socialism.

A magazine editor resigned Wednesday after receiving backlash over an opinion article in which he encouraged cultural appropriation in literature.

Hal Niedzviecki, a novelist and editor for Canada’s Write magazine, sparked outrage for insisting that cultural appropriation is a good thing and that there should be an Appropriation Prize, according to the CBC.

“Anyone, anywhere, should be encouraged to imagine other peoples, other cultures, other identities,” said Niedzviecki in his piece.

But other contributors to the Write magazine issue in which the former editor’s piece appeared took issue with the op-ed.

“I can’t even begin to describe the anger I’m feeling right now,” said Alicia Elliott in a tweet reported by the CBC. Elliott has since set her account to private. “I’m literally shaking. My essay is about cultural appropriation.”

“I can’t get over how in my piece I called out appropriation and settler expectations … and yet they still published this,” explained Joshua Whitehead, another contributor.

