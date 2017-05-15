Climate deprivation? What the hell is that? Everyone who’s ever been deprived of climate, please raise your hands.

Via Breitbart:

Lack of ready access to abortion is the primary cause of global warming, according to a new interview with radical feminist Gloria Steinem.

The founder of Ms. magazine had no trouble linking two of the emblematic leftist causes into one mega issue, arguing that lack of access to “reproductive health services” leads to overpopulation, which in turn causes the earth to warm uncontrollably.

Asked by Refinery29 whether climate change wasn’t also a “feminist” issues, Ms. Steinem ran with the question, connecting a series of invisible dots into a diatribe against the evils of patriarchy.

“Are you kidding me? Listen, what causes climate deprivation is population. If we had not been systematically forcing women to have children they don’t want or can’t care for over the 500 years of patriarchy, we wouldn’t have the climate problems that we have. That’s the fundamental cause of climate change,” she said.

“Even if the Vatican doesn’t tell us that,” she added.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Ms. Steinem limited the effects of a heavy-handed patriarchy to the last 500 years, since ancient Greece, Rome, China and India were arguably more “patriarchal” than the Christian Europe of the Renaissance, but this wasn’t really the core of her argument.

The 83-year-old Steinem has made an entire career out of fusing feminism together with the abortion industry, regularly shilling for Planned Parenthood and insisting that women will never be “fully equal” to men unless they have unlimited abortion rights.

By Steinem’s definition of feminism, Ivanka Trump—though a liberated, successful career woman—is not a true feminist because she doesn’t actively promote abortion rights.

“I have not seen her standing up and saying women should have a right to control their own bodies and decide when and whether to have children, no,” Steinem said in the interview. She then proceeded to compare Ivanka to Adolf Hitler, because the maternity leave at her company is “only if you physically give birth.”

Keep reading…