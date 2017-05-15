Well, she just blew all those liberal endorsement deals. Kudos to Kara McCullough to sticking to truth and principle.

Via Free Beacon:

25-year-old scientist Kára McCullough won the crown at the Miss USA pageant on Sunday night while surprising and angering liberals with her interview answers on health care and feminism.

McCullough works at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was born in Italy, studied nuclear chemistry, hosts a community outreach program for children to learn more about science and wants to inspire more women to get into STEM fields, according to the Washington Post.

However, when she said she believed health care access was a privilege and not a right for U.S. citizens, she touched off a strong reaction from people expecting a more progressive answer. She called it a privilege and connected insurance access to jobs, the Post reports:

Keep reading…