Sweet!

Via Savannah Now:

Thirty-nine years ago, a 24-year-old Savannah woman named Hope checked into the Florence Crittenton Home for Unwed Mothers in Atlanta. The pregnancy was unplanned and the young woman knew in her heart that, at that point in her life, she could not be the mother the child needed and deserved. Even though she abstained from drug and alcohol use throughout her pregnancy, she knew the demons of her addictions would quickly return post-partum.

On April 13, 1978, she gave birth to a healthy 6-pound 13-ounce baby girl at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta. Hope held the newborn in her arms, named her Vanessa Hope, then turned her over to a reputable adoption agency believing there was a good family somewhere who desperately wanted a baby to love and raise as their own.

