Very sick. Most of us who no longer have our mothers would do anything to have them back. What a fail this character is, especially on Mother’s Day. Not to mention the way he wrote it sounds like he had something to do with his mother’s death.

Via The Blaze:

Joss Whedon, a famous Hollywood director, writer and producer, took to Twitter Sunday — also Mother’s Day — to bash what America has become under President Donald Trump by stating he’s glad his mother isn’t alive to witness it.

“Today I gratefully give my mother the gift of having been dead for 25 years and not having to see what a tub of f**kery our country’s become,” Whedon tweeted.

