Priorities.

Via Chicago Sun Times:

More than 200 Cook County Jail officers called off work Sunday — which also happens to be Mother’s Day.

About 32 percent of the officers assigned to work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. did not go to work, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office.

“The extraordinary number of call offs puts additional pressure on the men and women of the Sheriff’s office who come to work as scheduled,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Of the 200 officers to call in, 86 said they were sick, the sheriff’s office said, and another 120 cited the Family Medical Leave Act, a federal law that protects an employee’s personal or family illness, family military leave and pregnancy, among other issues.

Keep reading…