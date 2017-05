How do you say “holy sh*t” in Pashtun?

Via LiveLeak:

An Aerostat blimp tethered in Kabul observes a Taliban machine gun team following an attack on an ISAF position five kilometers to the northeast.

As the insurgents regroup for exfiltration, an A-10 “Warthog” Thunderbolt II gets cleared hot for a strafing run. A three-man Taliban machine gun team takes the brunt of a 30mm GAU8 cannon burst. The team of insurgents was never heard from again.