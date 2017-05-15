Facebook now Sharia-compliant?

Via Daily Mail:

An anonymous group of ex-Muslims has slammed Facebook for its censorship of anti-Islamic content as several pages are shut down and banned for allegedly violating community rules.

The group – which is made up of former Muslim-Australians – claims Facebook pulled the plug on pages with thousands of followers after users flagged them as ‘disrespecting’ the Islam religion, reports The Australian.

‘Restrictions to these platforms would be overwhelmingly damaging for ex-Muslims who are too afraid to go public with their views due to the taboo of leaving and criticising a religion,’ a spokeswoman for the group said.

Pioneers of the ex-Muslim groups have condemned the social media giant for censoring content and filtering the type of information available to users.

The pages exist for ex-Muslims to denounce their former religion and band together with other previous adherents of Islam.

Anti-Islamic pages ripped from cyberspace include the Ex-Muslims of North America page – which soon resurfaced – and a page called Mufti News which parodied Muslim news.

Several Arabic-based Atheist pages were also shut down on Facebook, the group alleges.

