Bailing on the House.

Via The Hill:

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is reportedly telling House Republicans he is planning to take on a role on Fox News.

The Utah Republican, who announced in April he would not seek reelection in 2018, may have plans to take on a “substantial role” on air at Fox News, Washingtonian reported.

The report cited two GOP lawmakers and four senior House Republican aides who have knowledge of Chaffetz’s plans.

The role could start as early as July, according to the publication.

“Let’s just say that when Jason told us he was headed to Fox, no one was surprised,” one senior House Republican aide said.

