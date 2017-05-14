No need to show if your demands are being met at the taxpayers’ expense.

Mayor John Tory told a gathering of black community leaders Saturday that the actions of Black Lives Matter-Toronto (BLM-TO) convinced him and city officials to create a Toronto Action Plan to confront anti-black racism in the city.

That 35-page draft plan with 77 recommendations – unveiled Saturday at City Hall – was the result of 41 “community conversations” (yes, 41!) by 800 residents between January and March.

It cost taxpayers $80,000.

“This approach came from a struggle I had in determining how to respond to the advocacy of BLM-TO,” Tory said.

Denise Andrea Campbell, the city’s director of social policy analysis and research – who earned $169,664 last year – also contended that the BLM “encampment” (I’m guessing she meant BLM’s hijacking of last July’s Pride parade) gave them a “moment” to talk about “anti-black racism out in the open.”

(When the heck have we not talked about anti-black or any other form of racism? Our government officials have rammed it down our throats. And of course calling anyone “racist” who dares challenge politically-correct nonsense like this plan has become the new go-to position of the social justice warriors on the left.)

But back to the action plan.

Given all of their comments, I asked whether BLM, 1. Attended any of the 41 conversations?; and 2. Whether they provided input into the plan?

Campbell said they were invited “all the way along the process” but seemed not to be able to answer my question about whether they showed, suggesting that was a question for “BLM.”

She repeatedly refused to answer, which I took to mean, BLM did not participate.

(They certainly weren’t at Saturday’s gathering).

So I asked the mayor after the speech.

“As far as I know they were not at any of the meetings,” he said.

He contended that the conversations were led by community groups – average people “from every walk of life” invited out by 11 black organizations.

