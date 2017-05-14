Testing the new liberal leader of South Korea.

Via Newsmax:

President Donald Trump called for tougher sanctions against North Korea after it test-fired a ballistic missile Sunday in an apparent attempt to test the South’s new liberal president and the US.

“Let this latest provocation serve as a call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against North Korea,” the White House said in a brief statement.

The missile flew more than 700 kilometres (435 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan (East Sea).

It impacted “so close to Russian soil … the president cannot imagine that Russia is pleased”, the White House said, adding that North Korea “has been a flagrant menace for far too long”.

Russia’s defence ministry later said the missile landed about 500 km from its border and posed no threat.

Keep reading…