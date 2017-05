Oh goodie, Osama 2.0…

Via Fox News:

Usama bin Laden’s son reportedly seeks to avenge his father’s death and is poised to become the new leader of Al Qaeda.

Personal letters seized in the raid that killed bin Laden show that his son, Hamza, is set on continuing his father’s legacy, Ali Soufan, a former FBI agent, told CBS News in an interview that will air Sunday.

“He tells him that…he remembers ‘every look…every smile you gave me, every word you told me,’” Soufan said about bin Laden’s son. Soufan also told CBS News that Hamza wrote that he considers himself “to be forged in steel.”

