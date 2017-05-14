Rogers was part of the Trump transition team. He’s well-respected although in this highly charged environment and the scramble for every vote, I’d hate to risk a good Republican seat.

Via Daily Caller:

The FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) urged President Donald Trump to nominate former House Intelligence Committee Chairman and FBI Special Agent Mike Rogers to replace James Comey as director of the FBI.

“Chairman Rogers exemplifies the principles that should be possessed by the next FBI Director,” FBIAA President Thomas F. O’Connor said in a statement Saturday. Rogers, who led a two-year investigation on the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi, interviewed for the director position Saturday.

The FBIAA, which represents over 13,000 active duty and retired agents, said Rogers was uniquely qualified to lead the FBI. “Rogers’ unique and diverse experience will allow him to effectively lead the men and women of the Bureau as we work to protect our country from criminal and terrorist threats,” O’Connor said.

