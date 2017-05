Comey would have ended up seeking sanctuary in Russia.

Via Fox News:

Former CIA Agent Mike Baker said newly-departed FBI Director James Comey would have lasted much less in his old post under a ‘President Hillary Clinton.’

Baker said that either way, it should not be surprising to those familiar with the inner workings of Washington that Comey was fired.

But he said the Yonkers, N.Y. native would’ve had a “much shorter shelf life if Hillary Clinton had won.”

Keep reading…