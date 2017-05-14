Where is the attention to this?

Via Fox News Insider:

On “America’s News HQ” this afternoon, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) revealed that another senator confided in him that he was surveilled by the Obama administration.

Earlier this week, Paul said reporters have told him they have evidence he was a target of Obama administration spying.

This is the first time that Paul mentioned another senator is also concerned about the Obama administration’s surveillance.

He said if this proves to be true, it’s a much bigger story than any allegations about collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the presidential election.

“It’s about your own government spying on the opposition party,” Paul said. “That would be enormous if it’s true.”

Keep reading…