A native Hawaiian from Alaska.

Via Hawaii Tribune Herald:

The vandalism involved “stop bombing” and “stop D.U.” being spray-painted on rocks, a portable toilet and a paved parking area in reference to the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area near the mountain.

Those actions were criticized by Hawaiian activists who saw it as desecration of a sacred place, even if they agreed with the message.

Hope Cermelj, 64, who says she belongs to a sovereignty group known as the Lawful Hawaiian Government, acknowledged she spray-painted those words April 28 to protest the military training after hearing explosions while near the summit. But she only accepted responsibility for tagging asphalt or structures. Still, she said she acted alone.

“It wasn’t my spray paint,” said Cermelj, who is not Native Hawaiian, regarding the vandalized rocks. “I said I did everything except that one.” She didn’t offer another explanation other than “sneaky pilau.”[…]

Cermelj said she depends on Social Security and doesn’t have money to pay a fine. She said she would do the jail time or help remove the graffiti.

“I did the wrong thing; I made the wrong decision,” Cermelj said. “And I will suffer the consequences in the de facto state of Hawaii.”

She said she considers herself a subject of the Hawaiian kingdom and acknowledged she has received up to $3,000 in traffic fines for using a kingdom license plate, instead of one issued by the state, on her vehicle. Cermelj has refused to pay those penalties.

“You take an oath as a kingdom subject to follow the Hawaiian kingdom constitution that Queen Liliuokalani left us to get our country back,” she said. “I am still occupied.”

Cermelj, who moved to Hawaii from Alaska in 2008, said her “noble” placed her under house arrest, meaning she can’t leave the island, because of the vandalism.

