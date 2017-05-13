Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump received a standing ovation for his commencement address at Liberty University on Saturday after he told graduates, “as long as you…have faith in your God, then you will not fail.”

The President began his speech by blasting “pathetic” critics, hinting at his own ascent the presidency, and went on to talk about his executive order on religious freedom before giving graduates a strong piece of advice: “never, ever give up.”

“As long as I am your president, no one is ever going to stop you from practicing your faith or from preaching what is in your heart.”

Perhaps the most inspiring part of President Trump’s speech was the last several minutes, which ultimately led the large crowd of 18,000 graduates to give him a standing ovation.

