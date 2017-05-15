“Help us resist,” Everyday Feminism implores. Haw! It seems that Everyday Feminism is being resisted by readers and paying customers. These people seriously need psychiatric help.

Via Daily Caller:

The founders of a radical feminist website dedicated to social justice causes have announced that the site may be forced to shut down by the end of this month unless it receives a massive, immediate cash infusion.

The five-year-old website, Everyday Feminism, has created an “Emergency May Booster Fund” to fend off “scary financial trouble that’s threatening to put a halt to our work — maybe even as soon as the end of May.”

America “shouldn’t have to live in a world without independent feminist media” or “an [sic] unique, educational, inside-out approach to fighting everyday oppression,” the plea for funds urges.

“It’s quite a challenge, to say the least, to create independent, intersectional feminist media in a financially sustainable way, especially in a world that doesn’t value what we do,” the cash solicitation also says.

Everyday Feminism has created a Twitter hashtag, #SaveEF, to spread the word about its financial crunch.

Supporters applaud the effort.

Everyday Feminism vows to find a way to survive “at a time when unapologetic white supremacists are in power” and at a time when “millions of readers” seek strategies for healing from systemic oppression and for inclusive, effective activism.”

The website vows it will only go out of business with “one hell of a fight.”

“Help us resist,” Everyday Feminism implores.

Everyday Feminism claims to be “one of the most popular feminist digital media sites in the world.” The founder and CEO is Sandra Kim, is “a person with multiple marginalized identities.” [Editor’s note: I think they used to call that “schizophrenia”.]

