Why would you need a special prosecutor if the DOJ and FBI feel the investigation hasn’t been compromised? It’s not like the firing stops the case from going forward, as Acting Director Andrew McCabe said.

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has indicated that he is not yet inclined to appoint a special prosecutor to take over the FBI’s inquiry into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

The ultimate decision on whether to seek an outside counsel, which Democrats have demanded following President Trump’s abrupt dismissal of FBI director James Comey on Tuesday, falls to Rosenstein because Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any involvement in the Russia probe.

The latest details on Rosenstein’s position on the matter, which was first reported by CNN, comes as the Justice Department leader agreed to brief the full Senate on his role in President Trump’s firing of Comey.

