Double standard for the comparisons to Hitler.

Via WaPo:

New York Islanders and German national team goaltender Thomas Greiss has apologized for liking several Instagram posts that compared Hillary Clinton to Adolf Hitler during last year’s U.S. presidential campaign.

As uncovered by Deutschlandfunk, Griess also liked an Instagram illustration that showed a bearded Donald Trump dressed in Roman garb holding up a Medusa-like imagine of Clinton’s decapitated head and a photo of a man wearing a T-shirt that read, “Guns don’t kill people Clintons do.”

“I apologize for interacting with several posts that appeared in my timeline, which were wrong to engage with,” Greiss said in a team-issued statement to Newsday. “ ‘Liking’ these posts was a mistake, and I sincerely apologize again.”

National sports news, in your inbox daily.

Said the Islanders: “The New York Islanders do not condone the actions of Thomas Greiss on social media and are addressing the situation internally. And Thomas regrets his actions and recognizes that he made a mistake.”

Keep reading…