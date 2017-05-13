Liz misread the smoke signal.

Via The Hill:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) took multiple swipes at the Trump administration during a commencement address Friday, days after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Warren pivoted to Trump during a speech at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, offering suggestions for specific causes graduates could get more involved in.

“I’m trying to keep this apolitical but I can’t help myself … the principle that no one, no one in this country is above the law and we need a Justice Department, not an obstruction of justice department,” Warren said.

Keep reading…