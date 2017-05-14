The grant money is withering away.

Via Washington Examiner:

Two scientists resigned from a key Environmental Protection Agency science advisory board on Friday in an act of protest against a decision this week removing the board’s co-chairmen, according to a resignation letter sent by one of the scientists.

“It is with certain regret and concern — and in protest — that we submit our resignations as members of the Sustainable and Healthy Communities Subcommittee of the Board of Scientific Counselors” for the EPA, says the letter from scientists Peter Meyer and Carlos Martin.

Martin tweeted the letter, saying, “Just resigned from EPA subcommittee to protest removal of [Robert Richardson] @ecotrope & Courtney Flint,” who headed the board. “Painful professional decision,” Martin added.

The Union of Concerned Scientists, an advocacy group representing environmental scientists, said the resignations were “largely due to the administration’s efforts to water down credible science and the recent removal of the subcommittee’s co-chairs,” according to spokesman Seth Michaels.

