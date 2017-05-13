Way better than a marshmallow cannon.

Via WBTV:

When students from Charlotte’s Victory Christian Center School decided to revive a rocketry team tradition of naming their rockets, one of the groups christened their rocket Trump.

And if there’s anyone who likes seeing his name on things, it’s the president. So when the team went to Washington, D.C., on Friday to get ready for the national competition, they ended up showing their entry to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

“That’s a mean-looking machine, huh?” the president said as the team set down their sleek black projectile with his name in gold letters.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, introduced the team when the national press corps came in. They spent a little under 5 minutes exchanging pleasantries and having their pictures taken.

“How did you come up with the name Trump?” the president asked.

“Simply because it conquers all,” one student replied, drawing a handshake from the president and cheers from his classmates.

“They’re never going to put that on television,” Trump said.

