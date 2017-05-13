Wait a minute … Did Barack Obama record his Oval Office conversations? https://t.co/NNcUiehRAs — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 12, 2017

And when Judicial Watch has asked for all records on the multiple issues, have they ever gotten these tapes?

D.C. law says perfectly legal to record as long as the recording is made by one party to the conversation. Can we get all Obama recordings on Benghazi? And Iran? And every time he met with Democratic operative Robert Creamer who was encouraging fake protests against Trump and GOP?

Via Twitchy:

As we are debating whether or not there are, in the president’s words, “tapes” of his dinner with FBI Director James Comey, there’s another question we should be asking: Did President Obama tape all of his meeting in the Oval Office? . . . Money quote where former White House staffer Ben Rhodes told author Mark Bowden — whose tape recorder died during his interview of Obama — “Ah don’t worry about it. We record everything in here. We’ll get you a trasncript before you leave.” Keep reading…

