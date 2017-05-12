This is where the loony left is at now, they think they can do anything no matter how crazy or criminal because you don’t do what they want.

Via Buzzfeed:

A woman in Tennessee was accused of chasing a GOP congressman in her car and then screaming at him after she allegedly became upset over his vote to repeal and replace Obamacare, police told BuzzFeed News on Friday.

Wendi L. Wright, 35, was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment for the incident that occurred in Weakley County on Monday.

Wright allegedly followed a car occupied by Tennessee Rep. David Kustoff and two others on a highway and placed them “in fear of being forced off” the road, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

