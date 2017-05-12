These may just be candidates for interim director, given they fit the requirements, although I don’t think Cornyn would give up his Senate position for an interim position. They obviously will need someone who wasn’t compromised by Democrats or the Obama administration.

Via Washington Examiner:

The Justice Department will interview four candidates for FBI director on Saturday, according to a report published Friday evening.

Top Justice officials are scheduled to sit down with acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan and New York state judge, Michael Garcia; and former Justice Department Criminal Division Chief Alice Fisher.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are expected to carry out the interviews Saturday afternoon, Politco reported.

