Via Fox Business:

The U.S. and China are working together on a trade deal that would allow the sale of beef, chicken and other major products between the world’s two largest economies.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto, the deal takes three “gigantic” steps to chip away at the nation’s crippling trade deficit.

“For more than a decade we’ve been trying to get legitimate U.S. beef exports into China and they had expressed some concerns about the mad cow disease… use of hormones. Now we’ve overcome those obstacles and as of July 16, the U.S. will be free to export livestock to China,” he said, adding that the U.S. would now have access to a $2 billion market.

President Trump touted the deal on Twitter this morning and fired back at critics saying “this is real news.”

