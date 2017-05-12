He has been given more breaks than a bull in a china shop.

Via Fox News:

An immigrant in the U.S. illegally for more than 20 years — after his family in Guatemala got death threats — has been granted a two-year stay of deportation, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., announced Friday.

Luis Barrios, a 51 married father of four U.S.-born children, had received a 30-day reprieve hours before he was to be put on a plane from New York to Central America earlier this month.

Blumenthal said he was unaware of the reasoning behind the stay. However, he said he “can think of no more compelling case” for a reprieve.

Barrios left Guatemala in 1992 after his father received death threats, the Hartford Courant reported. His father was later murdered and his brother was killed in 2004. Some of his wife’s relatives have also been killed in recent years.

