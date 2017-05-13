Odd that none of the Democratic town halls or events have protesters…

Via KFBB:

Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters.

The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration.

Inside the venue, speakers included the Chris Cox of the National Rifle Association, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, and of course Greg Gianforte and Donald Trump Jr.

“We need more people in D.C. to help my father and that is what Greg is. When you think of the similarities, he is not someone like so much of D.C. They need that job,” said Trump Jr. “He doesn’t need this. He built an incredible business. He employed hundreds of people. Their livelihood depended on his success. That’s like my father.”

